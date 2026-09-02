'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan thought Akshay would never accept a villainous role
What's the story
Priyadarshan's upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan, a remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, features Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in unconventional roles. The director has now revealed that it was actually Kumar who expressed interest in playing the antagonist, but he never thought that the A-lister would be interested in such a role.
Director's perspective
'I was looking at someone else...'
Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times, "Saif is someone with whom I have wanted to make this film for a while."
"His age and look fit the character quite well."
However, for Kumar's character, the director quipped, "I was looking at someone else...I approached many actors, and they refused."
"I casually mentioned it to Akshay on the set of Bhooth Bangla, and he said, 'Why can't I do this?' And it happened."
Casting details
'Many actors of big stature had refused it'
Priyadarshan also revealed, "I never thought he would accept this."
"Because by then, many actors of big stature had refused it. I wouldn't say they were of the same stature as Akshay, but they said no."
The director revealed his casting process, saying, "When an actor surrenders to a script and a director, it works most of the time."
"But if he is trying to become the director and writer, things won't work."
Film details
All about 'Haiwaan'
Haiwaan will be released on September 11, 2026.
The Hindi-language crime thriller follows a blind martial artist who becomes involved in protecting a young girl from a dangerous psychopath.
Khan plays the blind protagonist, while Kumar plays the antagonist. The film also stars Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.