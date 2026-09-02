'Haiwaan': Priyadarshan thought Akshay would never accept a villainous role

Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times, "Saif is someone with whom I have wanted to make this film for a while."

"His age and look fit the character quite well."

However, for Kumar's character, the director quipped, "I was looking at someone else...I approached many actors, and they refused."

"I casually mentioned it to Akshay on the set of Bhooth Bangla, and he said, 'Why can't I do this?' And it happened."