Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 Pawar runner up
Entertainment
Sadhvi Satish Sail just took home the Femina Miss India World 2026 crown at the big finale in Bhubaneswar, with Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra as first runner-up.
Calling her win "surreal," Sail shared how grateful she feels and reminded everyone that every contestant was a winner in their own way.
Sail to represent India Pawar thankful
Now, Sail is gearing up to represent India globally. She said, "This is just the beginning," and promised to move forward with honesty, integrity, and compassion.
Pawar also reflected on her journey, saying she's thankful for all the hard work and experiences along the way.
Sail is determined to make India proud.