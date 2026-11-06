Saint James dies at 80 after months fighting pancreatic cancer
Entertainment
Susan Saint James, the beloved star of classic TV shows McMillan and Wife and Kate and Allie, died of pancreatic cancer at age 80.
Her death was confirmed on Oct. 26 after she spent several months fighting the disease.
Saint James television star and mother
Saint James made her mark in television through iconic roles in the 1970s and 1980s.
Off-screen, she was married to Dick Ebersol and had three sons with him, plus two daughters from her first marriage.
She's remembered by her five children, leaving behind a lasting legacy on television and in her family.