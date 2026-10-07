Saint, 'On the Waterfront' and 'North by Northwest' star dies

Saint kicked off her acting journey in 1946 and quickly made waves with her Academy Award-winning performance alongside Marlon Brando.

Hitchcock later cast her in North by Northwest, sealing her place as a film icon.

She also appeared in movies like Superman Returns and attended the Oscars as recently as 2018.

Remembering Brando, she once shared that Brando was probably the finest actor she had ever worked with.

Saint is survived by two children and four grandchildren, leaving behind a legacy that truly marks the end of an era in film.