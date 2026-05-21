Is 'Sairaab' inspired by Priyanka-Nick's love story? Here's the truth
What's the story
Star Plus has sparked curiosity with the teaser of its upcoming musical drama, Sairaab. The show is made by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, and its first look teaser features a male rockstar performing on stage while his female counterpart watches him from behind the scenes. According to IWMBuzz, the plot may be inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's love story. Meanwhile, the show will premiere on June 2 at 7:30pm.
Plot similarities
Teaser hints at a pop singer and older woman romance
The report noted that the Sairaab teaser hints at a romance between a young pop singer and an older, confident woman. This mirrors the real-life relationship of Chopra Jonas and Jonas, as they have a significant age difference. The show is set to explore an intense love story in the glamorous world of music and celebrity culture.
Cast updates
Cast details and fan wishes for 'Sairaab'
IWMBuzz also reported that Madirakshi Mundle, known for Siya Ke Ram, will play the female lead in Sairaab. Meanwhile, Rohit Chandel will play the male lead. The teaser has drawn comparisons to Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, with fans expressing their desire to see actors Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget reunite on-screen due to their chemistry in Bepannah.