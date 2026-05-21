'Sairaab' based on Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas?

Is 'Sairaab' inspired by Priyanka-Nick's love story? Here's the truth

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:26 pm May 21, 202604:26 pm

What's the story

Star Plus has sparked curiosity with the teaser of its upcoming musical drama, Sairaab. The show is made by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, and its first look teaser features a male rockstar performing on stage while his female counterpart watches him from behind the scenes. According to IWMBuzz, the plot may be inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's love story. Meanwhile, the show will premiere on June 2 at 7:30pm.