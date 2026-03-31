Sait signed on for both 'Farzi' seasons and returns relieved
Entertainment
Kubbra Sait is returning for the second season of Farzi, and she's genuinely happy about it. She shared that she signed on for both seasons right from the start, saying she's proud of how the show turned out.
Sait also admitted she felt relieved her character survived season one.
Sait calls 'Sacred Games' turning point
Reflecting on her career, Sait called Sacred Games a "turning point" that fueled her passion for acting.
She believes in focusing on personal growth over competition, saying consistency matters most to her.
For sequels like Farzi, she doesn't stress: she trusts Raj & DK to handle the pressure while she stays authentic in her craft.