'SaiyaaraLAB' crosses ₹100cr regime, no Pallavi- KangEyes(IF) hype: Stars are newcomers Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" just smashed it at the box office, crossing ₹100cr in four days—even though its stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are total newcomers.

The film skipped the usual Bollywood hype: no Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan appearances, even though they're close to the Panday family and Yash Raj Films.