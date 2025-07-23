Next Article
'SaiyaaraLAB' crosses ₹100cr regime, no Pallavi- KangEyes(IF) hype: Stars are newcomers
Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" just smashed it at the box office, crossing ₹100cr in four days—even though its stars, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are total newcomers.
The film skipped the usual Bollywood hype: no Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan appearances, even though they're close to the Panday family and Yash Raj Films.
'Saiyaara' shows stars don't matter; content is king
Producer Aditya Chopra kept things low-key on purpose, letting fresh faces shine instead of big celebrity cameos.
The premiere was small—just the cast and some young industry folks.
Even with other big movies out, "Saiyaara" proved you don't need a star-studded launch to win over audiences.