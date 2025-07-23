'Saiyaara': Shashank Khaitan praises Aneet Padda, calls her a star Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara, starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is getting a lot of love for its emotional story and standout performances.

Director Shashank Khaitan praised the film's craftsmanship and emotional depth and commended Suri for bringing real depth to the screen.

He also gave a shoutout to Padda as a "star" and said Panday's screen presence really sticks with you.