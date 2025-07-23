'Saiyaara': Shashank Khaitan praises Aneet Padda, calls her a star
Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara, starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is getting a lot of love for its emotional story and standout performances.
Director Shashank Khaitan praised the film's craftsmanship and emotional depth and commended Suri for bringing real depth to the screen.
He also gave a shoutout to Padda as a "star" and said Panday's screen presence really sticks with you.
Ahaan Panday's mom cheers for him
This movie is a big step for both leads: Panday plays an aspiring singer, while Padda takes on the role of a shy journalist.
Panday's mom, Deanne, shared sweet childhood photos and cheered him on via Instagram, celebrating his Bollywood debut.
Khaitan also thanked producers Aditya Chopra and Akshay Kumar for backing new talent and helping fresh actors break into the industry.