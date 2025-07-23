'You deserve this and more': Udita Goswami celebrates Mohit Suri
Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara is off to a flying start, raking in over ₹132 crore at the Indian box office in just five days since its July 18 release.
Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda , the movie has gotten a warm reception from both fans and critics.
To mark the big win, Suri's wife Udita Goswami shared a sweet video of them celebrating with the cast.
Behind-the-scenes love and hard work
Goswami also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, highlighting Suri's dedication and late nights rebuilding his career on his own terms.
She gave a peek into his process—apparently he's all about listening to pop hits like Katy Perry's "Roar" between shoots.
Fun fact: Saiyaara brings Suri back together with Yash Raj Films for another love story, this time between a moody musician and an ambitious journalist.