'You deserve this and more': Udita Goswami celebrates Mohit Suri Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara is off to a flying start, raking in over ₹132 crore at the Indian box office in just five days since its July 18 release.

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda , the movie has gotten a warm reception from both fans and critics.

To mark the big win, Suri's wife Udita Goswami shared a sweet video of them celebrating with the cast.