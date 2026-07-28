Sajdeh says Khan's public apology on 'Alliance' was very touching
Entertainment
Seema Sajdeh, who divorced Sohail Khan in 2022 after 24 years together, just shared her thoughts on his emotional moment on the reality show Alliance.
In a recent interview, Seema said Sohail's public apology for their past mistakes was "very big" for her and honestly, pretty touching.
Sajdeh highlights 'Alliance' struggles and friendships
Seema admitted she was surprised by Sohail's honesty and needed some time to process it.
She also revealed that leaving the show in week five made things tough for both of them, but they found comfort in new friendships formed during filming.
Alliance has been streaming daily on Amazon Prime Video since June 26, with a cast including Sohail Khan, Kushal, Niti Taylor, and Aly Goni.