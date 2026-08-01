Rohit Saraf confirmed for 'Heer Ranjha'? Director reveals
What's the story
Filmmaker Sajid Ali has refuted reports that actor Rohit Saraf will soon begin shooting for his upcoming film Heer Ranjha. Speaking about the film's casting, he told Hindustan Times, "Nothing has been finalized till now." "This old news has resurfaced, I don't know out of where." He also confirmed that the female lead, likely to be a newcomer, hasn't been finalized either.
Production details
'Heer Ranjha' will start filming in mid-October
Ali revealed that Heer Ranjha will start filming in mid-October.
"There is nothing much to talk about yet, but we're starting in mid October. We will be shooting in Dehradun," he said.
The film is the second chapter of the successful Laila Majnu franchise.
It promises a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience rooted in classic romance.
Upcoming film
Know more about the film
The film was announced earlier this year.
It will be presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.
Speaking about the project, Imtiaz said it speaks "the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal."
He further added, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm."
"Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."
No release date has been announced yet.