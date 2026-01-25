Sajid Khan returns with 'Hundred,' launches Govinda's son Yashvardhan
Entertainment
Director Sajid Khan is making a comeback after a long break with the horror film Hundred.
The movie introduces Yashvardhan Ahuja—Govinda's son—in his Bollywood debut, starring alongside Nitanshi Goel (from Laapataa Ladies).
Filming kicked off on January 23 at Mumbai's Film City.
Why does this matter?
Hundred isn't just Khan's horror feature after years of comedies—it also teams him up with big names like Balaji Telefilms and Guilty By Association Media.
Despite past controversies and even a recent foot surgery, Khan is back in action.
Plus, it's always exciting to see fresh faces like Yashvardhan get their shot under major banners.