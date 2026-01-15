Next Article
Sajid Khan shows up on 'Wheel of Fortune' set after surgery
Entertainment
Filmmaker Sajid Khan made his first public appearance in a wheelchair on The Wheel of Fortune set, just weeks after fracturing his foot while shooting for Ekta Kapoor's film in Mumbai.
He told paparazzi, "Dikh raha hai teko kaisa hoon. Accidentho gaya yar, ye tang me surgeryhui hai, ye tang fractureho gaya," and shared that he's focused on recovery.
His sister Farah Khan confirmed he's doing fine post-surgery.
Why does this matter?
Khan's return is a big deal for fans—he has been preparing for a return to directing;
he was also spotted on the set of the new game show hosted by Akshay Kumar, premiering January 27 on Sony TV and Sony LIV.
If you're into Bollywood comebacks or reality TV, this one's worth keeping an eye on.