'Suriya 46' lands in theaters summer 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans—"Suriya 46," directed by Venky Atluri, is set for a summer 2026 release.
Suriya stars as a wealthy 45-year-old navigating an unexpected relationship with a 20-year-old woman, played by Mamitha Baiju.
The film promises a fresh take on romance and drama.
Who's in it?
Raveena Tandon marks her comeback to Tamil cinema, joining Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre, and Bjorn Surrao.
Producer Naga Vamsi says Suriya's role brings back the same intensity he showed in "Ghajini."
What to expect?
Composer G.V. Prakash Kumar calls it a family entertainer with strong emotional storytelling—think along the lines of "Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo."
The film's technical team includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi and editor Navin Nooli.