'Suriya 46' lands in theaters summer 2026 Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Heads up, movie fans—"Suriya 46," directed by Venky Atluri, is set for a summer 2026 release.

Suriya stars as a wealthy 45-year-old navigating an unexpected relationship with a 20-year-old woman, played by Mamitha Baiju.

The film promises a fresh take on romance and drama.