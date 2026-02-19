Salim Khan (90) is stable after brain hemorrhage, angiography: Report
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Salim Khan, 90, was taken to Lilavati Hospital after experiencing high blood pressure and a minor brain hemorrhage.
He had a quick angiography procedure (no surgery needed), and doctors say he's now stable and on the mend.
He should be off the ventilator by today: Doctor
Dr. Jalil Parkar shared that Salim Khan should be off the ventilator by February 19, explaining it was only used as a precaution—not because things were critical.
The bleed was tiny, but since he's older, recovery will take some time.
Family has been visiting him regularly
Salim Khan's family—including Salman and other close relatives—have been visiting him regularly.
A team of top specialists is keeping close watch, making sure he gets the best care possible.