Salim Khan (90) on ventilator support after brain hemorrhage Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Salim Khan, the iconic 90-year-old Bollywood screenwriter, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday following a minor brain hemorrhage; doctors said he had high blood pressure and experienced jerks on admission.

Doctors performed a digital subtraction angiography (DSA) without surgery and are hopeful about his recovery—he may be off ventilator support soon.