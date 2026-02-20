Salim Khan (90) on ventilator support after brain hemorrhage
Salim Khan, the iconic 90-year-old Bollywood screenwriter, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday following a minor brain hemorrhage; doctors said he had high blood pressure and experienced jerks on admission.
Doctors performed a digital subtraction angiography (DSA) without surgery and are hopeful about his recovery—he may be off ventilator support soon.
Salim is known as the Sholay screenwriter
Salim Khan is half of the legendary Salim-Javed duo and is known as the Sholay screenwriter.
He is also known as Salman Khan's dad.
Family requests for privacy
Family members—including Salman Khan—visited him at the hospital but have asked for privacy, requesting that health updates come only from them going forward.