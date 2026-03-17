Salim Khan discharged from hospital after a month: Report
What's the story
Salim Khan, the legendary Bollywood screenwriter and father of superstar Salman Khan, has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after nearly a month. The 90-year-old was admitted to the hospital on February 17 due to age-related ailments. He was under the care of senior doctors and had spent some time in the ICU for close monitoring during his treatment. The news of the discharge was reported by PTI on Tuesday afternoon.
Recovery progress
Screenwriter's condition improved over time
Khan's condition reportedly improved over time, allowing doctors to be satisfied with his recovery before discharging him. Dr. Jalil Parkar was overseeing his treatment during his hospital stay. The veteran screenwriter had to undergo a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) after suffering from age-related complications and a minor hemorrhage in the brain.
Medical procedure
What is digital subtraction angiography (DSA)?
DSA is a diagnostic procedure used to identify cerebrovascular diseases like brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), fistulas (AVFs), and acute blood vessel blockages (strokes). While the veteran screenwriter was put on ventilator support as a safeguard, Dr. Parkar had clarified that it was not because he was critical but rather to ensure his situation didn't worsen during investigations.
Family support
Visitors during Khan's hospital stay
During his stay in the hospital, Khan was frequently visited by family members including sons Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail. Industry friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Daisy Shah also paid their respects to the Bollywood veteran. His longtime friend and former screenwriting partner Javed Akhtar was among the visitors, too.
Family privacy
Earlier, Arbaaz had shared update on father's health
While the Khan family has not yet issued an official statement about the screenwriter's health, Arbaaz had earlier told the paparazzi that their father was "better now." He had said, "He's improving now. Dad is better," while leaving an Iftar party last week. The family had requested privacy regarding medical details, and the hospital bulletin on Khan's health update was also asked to be stopped.
Career highlights
Khan's illustrious career and family life
Khan is one of India's most celebrated screenwriters, known for his work in films like Sholay, Deewar, Don, and Zanjeer. He is married to Salma Khan and Helen Richardson Khan. Apart from his three sons, Salman, Sohail, and Arbaaz, he also has two daughters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma.