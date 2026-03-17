Salim Khan to be discharged from hospital today?

Salim Khan , the renowned Bollywood screenwriter and father of superstar Salman Khan , is set to be discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after a month-long stay. The 90-year-old was admitted to the hospital in February due to age-related ailments and has since undergone treatment for these conditions. Hospital sources confirmed his discharge to Hindustan Times, stating that the veteran writer has recovered "sufficiently."

Admission details He underwent Digital Subtraction Angiography Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra West on February 17 under the care of senior consultant Dr. Jaleel Parkar. The hospital sources revealed to the portal that he had age-related complications and had undergone a procedure called Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange. DSA is a diagnostic procedure that is used to identify cerebrovascular diseases like brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), fistulas (AVFs), and acute blood vessel blockages (strokes).

Health update Khan suffered a minor hemorrhage Earlier, Dr. Parkar had revealed that Khan had suffered a minor hemorrhage. He said, "There was minimal brain hemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning...He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully we will take him off the ventilator. All in all he's doing quite well keeping his age in mind the recovery time is longer." However, no other updates came after this as the Khan family reportedly didn't like public bulletins.

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Family visits Family and friends visited him regularly during hospitalization Throughout his hospitalization, Khan received regular visits from family members, including actor sons Salman, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. Salman's industry friends Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also paid a visit to him. Additionally, Khan's longtime friend and former screenwriting partner Javed Akhtar was among the visitors. Last week, Arbaaz had hinted that their father would be returning home soon as he was improving.

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