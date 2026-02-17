Salim Khan hospitalized; son Salman spotted outside hospital
What's the story
Bollywood's legendary screenwriter Salim Khan (90) has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The reason for his hospitalization is yet to be disclosed. His son and superstar Salman Khan was seen outside the hospital shortly after the news broke. Meanwhile, no update on the veteran writer's health condition has been released by doctors or family members.
Family presence
Salman, son-in-law Atul Agnihotri spotted outside hospital
Salman was seen outside Lilavati Hospital shortly after news of Khan's hospitalization broke. Notably, Salman lives with his parents in Mumbai. He was photographed leaving the hospital in a simple black T-shirt and cap, flanked by his security personnel. His brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have not been spotted yet. Khan's son-in-law Atul Agnihotri arrived at the hospital, too. Khan was last seen in Mumbai for voting.
Career highlights
Khan's contribution to Indian cinema
Khan, who turned 90 in 2025, is one of the most celebrated screenwriters in Indian cinema. He has penned iconic films like Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, Trishul, and Don. In the '70s and '80s, he ruled Bollywood with his writing. He has been married to actor Helen since 1981; he was previously married to Sushila Charak (now known as Salma Khan).