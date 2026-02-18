Salim Khan undergoes surgery after being on ventilator
What's the story
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. According to reports, he is currently on ventilator support due to internal bleeding caused by a spike in blood pressure and ruptured blood vessels. The writer underwent surgery, too.
Medical update
Khan's condition is stable now
Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating Khan, stated that the screenwriter has undergone surgery and is now on a ventilator. He added that Khan's condition is stable now, per The Indian Express. "At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives." Meanwhile, it was reported that Khan was brought to the hospital at 8:30am on Tuesday and is "stable but under close observation regarding his clinical status."
Family support
Family members at hospital
As soon as news of Khan's hospitalization broke, his family members rushed to the hospital. Apart from Salman, his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan were also spotted at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday evening. Khan's grandsons, Nirvaan and Arhaan, were seen arriving to meet their ailing grandfather.
Career highlights
Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema's narrative in the '70s
Khan, 90, is one of the most celebrated screenwriters in the history of Hindi cinema. He shot to fame as part of the iconic duo Salim-Javed with writer Javed Akhtar. Together, they changed the face of mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s with a series of blockbuster films, including Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don.