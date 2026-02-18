LOADING...
Salim Khan undergoes surgery after being on ventilator
By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 18, 2026
10:18 am
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. According to reports, he is currently on ventilator support due to internal bleeding caused by a spike in blood pressure and ruptured blood vessels. The writer underwent surgery, too.

Khan's condition is stable now

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating Khan, stated that the screenwriter has undergone surgery and is now on a ventilator. He added that Khan's condition is stable now, per The Indian Express. "At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives." Meanwhile, it was reported that Khan was brought to the hospital at 8:30am on Tuesday and is "stable but under close observation regarding his clinical status."

Family members at hospital

As soon as news of Khan's hospitalization broke, his family members rushed to the hospital. Apart from Salman, his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan were also spotted at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday evening. Khan's grandsons, Nirvaan and Arhaan, were seen arriving to meet their ailing grandfather.

Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema's narrative in the '70s

Khan, 90, is one of the most celebrated screenwriters in the history of Hindi cinema. He shot to fame as part of the iconic duo Salim-Javed with writer Javed Akhtar. Together, they changed the face of mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s with a series of blockbuster films, including Sholay, Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don.

