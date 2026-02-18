Salim Khan undergoes surgery after being on ventilator

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan , father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan , has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. According to reports, he is currently on ventilator support due to internal bleeding caused by a spike in blood pressure and ruptured blood vessels. The writer underwent surgery, too.

Medical update Khan's condition is stable now Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating Khan, stated that the screenwriter has undergone surgery and is now on a ventilator. He added that Khan's condition is stable now, per The Indian Express. "At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives." Meanwhile, it was reported that Khan was brought to the hospital at 8:30am on Tuesday and is "stable but under close observation regarding his clinical status."

Family support Family members at hospital As soon as news of Khan's hospitalization broke, his family members rushed to the hospital. Apart from Salman, his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan were also spotted at Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday evening. Khan's grandsons, Nirvaan and Arhaan, were seen arriving to meet their ailing grandfather.

