Salim Khan's 'condition is serious,' family is 'concerned'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan , 90, has been admitted to Mumbai 's Lilavati Hospital. While the reason for his hospitalization remains unclear, reports suggest that his condition is serious. His son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly put all his professional commitments on hold to be with him during this time. "Salim saab's condition is serious. We are all concerned and hoping he would get back home the soonest," a close friend of Salman told Bollywood Hungama.

Family's presence Salman was spotted at the hospital earlier today Salman was seen at the hospital earlier on Tuesday. The actor was photographed leaving the premises in a simple black T-shirt and cap, flanked by his bodyguards. He did not stop to talk to the media. Later, Khan's other children, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma, were also seen arriving at the hospital.

Public concern Reports say Khan is much better now Earlier, the same source had told the outlet, "Salim saab had breathing problems." "Salman and the family immediately rushed him to the hospital. He is much better now." Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to express concern and send wishes for his speedy recovery. Khan is known as one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema history.

