Salim Khan's 'condition is serious,' family is 'concerned'
What's the story
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. While the reason for his hospitalization remains unclear, reports suggest that his condition is serious. His son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly put all his professional commitments on hold to be with him during this time. "Salim saab's condition is serious. We are all concerned and hoping he would get back home the soonest," a close friend of Salman told Bollywood Hungama.
Family's presence
Salman was spotted at the hospital earlier today
Salman was seen at the hospital earlier on Tuesday. The actor was photographed leaving the premises in a simple black T-shirt and cap, flanked by his bodyguards. He did not stop to talk to the media. Later, Khan's other children, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan Sharma, were also seen arriving at the hospital.
Public concern
Reports say Khan is much better now
Earlier, the same source had told the outlet, "Salim saab had breathing problems." "Salman and the family immediately rushed him to the hospital. He is much better now." Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to express concern and send wishes for his speedy recovery. Khan is known as one of the most influential screenwriters in Hindi cinema history.
Career highlights
Khan's contributions to Hindi cinema
Khan is best known for his work as part of the legendary writing duo Salim-Javed with Javed Akhtar. Their partnership in the 1970s resulted in a series of iconic films that changed mainstream Hindi cinema. Among their most famous works is Sholay, often regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. They also wrote blockbusters like Deewaar, Zanjeer, and Don, movies that defined Bollywood's "angry young man" era.