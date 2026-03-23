Salim Khan 'very unwell'; brought home for better comfort: Report

The source added that the family has decided to bring Salim home so he can be comfortable with his loved ones. "Otherwise, it is pretty much a replay of what happened with Dharmendra some months ago." "We are all praying and hoping for the best," they said. The news comes as Khan continues to work on Maatrubhumi, despite being visibly distressed by his father's health decline.

Emotional toll

On Khan's work front amid personal challenges

A close friend of Khan said that the actor has taken his father's health decline "very badly." "Salman is extremely upset. His equation with his father is well known to those close to the family." "He is unable to focus on anything but his father's health. And yet, he continues to work on Maatrubhumi, navigating post-production while visibly distressed - snapping, sulking and struggling to stay composed." Maatrubhumi is set for an April debut, but release is uncertain.