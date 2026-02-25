Salman Khan's co-star reveals Salim Khan recovering after brain surgery

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah has confirmed that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is stable and recovering after undergoing a minimal brain hemorrhage surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The news comes as a relief to fans who were worried about the 90-year-old writer's health. "Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable," Shah told Filmygyan.

Health update Shah reveals more about Khan's health Despite not being able to meet Khan at the hospital, Shah has been in constant contact with Salman Khan. She said, "I couldn't meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family." "The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation, but he is out of danger."

Family's stance Salman, family unhappy with hospital's public statement According to sources cited by Variety India, Salman and his family were reportedly upset after the hospital released a public medical bulletin regarding Khan's condition. The source said, "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family." "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Advertisement