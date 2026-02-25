LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Salman Khan's co-star reveals Salim Khan recovering after brain surgery
Salman Khan's co-star reveals Salim Khan recovering after brain surgery
Salim Khan is reportedly stable and recovering

Salman Khan's co-star reveals Salim Khan recovering after brain surgery

By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 25, 2026
04:38 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah has confirmed that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is stable and recovering after undergoing a minimal brain hemorrhage surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The news comes as a relief to fans who were worried about the 90-year-old writer's health. "Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable," Shah told Filmygyan.

Health update

Shah reveals more about Khan's health

Despite not being able to meet Khan at the hospital, Shah has been in constant contact with Salman Khan. She said, "I couldn't meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family." "The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation, but he is out of danger."

Family's stance

Salman, family unhappy with hospital's public statement

According to sources cited by Variety India, Salman and his family were reportedly upset after the hospital released a public medical bulletin regarding Khan's condition. The source said, "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media and any communication should be left entirely to the family." "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."

Advertisement

Information withheld

Family wants to avoid media scrutiny

Since the family's displeasure, the hospital has not issued any further statements on Khan's condition. The source added, "It can be understandable that there is immense public interest in Salim Saab's well-being, but medical information is a confidential matter." "The family wants to avoid any unnecessary speculation or media scrutiny surrounding Salim Khan's condition."

Advertisement