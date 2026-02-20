Salim Khan's health update: Salman, family upset over doctor's statement
The Khan family isn't happy that Dr. Jalil Parkar spoke publicly about Salim Khan's health.
As one source put it, "Salman and his family were displeased with the doctor's public statement and have clearly conveyed to the authorities that they do not want any further details disclosed."
They've made it clear they want to keep medical info private and avoid unnecessary rumors.
The doctor mentioned that Salim's health is stable and he is responding well to treatment.
Salim Khan, who's 90, was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17 after a minor brain hemorrhage; his blood pressure was high on admission.
The doctor said he was put on a ventilator just as a precaution—he wasn't in critical condition.
Salim underwent a procedure on February 18 and was expected to be off the ventilator by February 19.
Hospital has stopped giving updates on Salim
Salman, along with other close family members like Salma, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita, and Helen, visited him at the hospital.
Respecting their wishes for privacy, the hospital has stopped giving out further updates about his condition.