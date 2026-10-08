Salmaan accepts responsibility as 'I'm Game' underperforms at box office
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan has addressed the underwhelming response to his film I'm Game, which released on September 3, 2026. Despite high hopes, the movie struggled at the box office.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salmaan thanked viewers for caring enough to voice their opinions and took full responsibility as producer, saying he's striving to do his best.
Salmaan cites 'I'm Game' production hurdles
Salmaan shared that making I'm Game came with unexpected production hurdles but stood by his team, highlighting how tough filmmaking can get.
He encouraged critics to hold him accountable for what didn't work. Still, he promised to keep improving.