Salmaan and Lohar 'I'm Game' delayed worldwide to September 3
Entertainment
If you were waiting for Dulquer Salmaan and Kayadu Lohar's action thriller I'm Game, you'll need to hang on a bit longer.
The film was set for August 20, but now drops worldwide on September 3, 2026.
The makers say the delay is all about giving fans a bigger theatrical experience.
'I'm Game' releases in 5 languages
I'm Game will launch in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada, so pretty much everyone can catch it.
The first song, Mazhavillaye by Armaan Malik and Jakes Bejoy, just dropped; Salmaan called Malik's performance "truly special" in a heartfelt post.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the movie is aiming for a grand global debut.