Salmaan returns after 3 years in 'I'm Game' gambling drama
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is back as a lead in Malayalam cinema after three years with the trailer for I'm Game, and it's all about gambling.
He plays Dan John, a character who believes pure algorithm is the secret to winning big.
The film drops August 20, going head-to-head with Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa.
Salmaan's Wayfarer backs 'I'm Game' ensemble
Produced by Dulquer under his Wayfarer Film banner, I'm Game features Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, and Kathir.
The screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker; Jimshi Khalid leads cinematography while Jakes Bejoy handles the music.