Salmaan to be guest of honor at IFFM Melbourne
Entertainment
- Dulquer Salmaan, one of Indian cinema's most popular stars, is set to be the guest of honor at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), happening August 13-23.
He called it an "honor" to celebrate movies with fellow artists and fans who've supported him along the way.
Salmaan 'I'm Game' releases Aug 20
IFFM director Mitu Bhowmick Lange described Salmaan as "one of the defining actors of his generation," highlighting his versatility and global reach.
If you're a fan, there's more good news: his new film I'm Game drops August 20, with Salmaan playing Dan John, a gambler caught up in sports betting and mind games.