Salmaan warns fans about fake X account @_dulQuer impersonating him
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan has warned fans about a fake X account, @_dulQuer, that pretends to be him.
The account posts about movies and even shares personal messages about his family, making users believe he's actually Salmaan.
He's reported the impersonation to X and is waiting for a response from X.
Impersonator apologizes to Salmaan and family
After Dulquer spoke up, the person behind the fake account apologized to him, his family, and anyone misled by their posts.
They said they meant it as a parody or fan page but admitted sharing Dulquer's Instagram posts/captions may have made things more confusing.