Salmaan wraps 'I'm Game' shoot across 100+ South India locations Entertainment May 08, 2026

Dulquer Salmaan is back in Malayalam cinema with I'm Game, which just finished shooting at over 100 spots across South India.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath (of RDX fame), this film is being called Salmaan's most stylish movie yet.

Dulquer shared the wrap-up news on social media, posting happy team photos and thanking everyone who made it happen.