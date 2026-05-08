Salmaan wraps 'I'm Game' shoot across 100+ South India locations
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is back in Malayalam cinema with I'm Game, which just finished shooting at over 100 spots across South India.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath (of RDX fame), this film is being called Salmaan's most stylish movie yet.
Dulquer shared the wrap-up news on social media, posting happy team photos and thanking everyone who made it happen.
Anbariv choreographs 'I'm Game' action
I'm Game stars Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Samyuktha Viswanathan.
The film's action scenes are choreographed by Anbariv, the duo behind KGF and Leo, so expect some high-energy moments.
The first-look poster dropped showing Dulquer in a rugged new avatar with a gun in hand; fans loved it and welcomed his return to Malayalam films.