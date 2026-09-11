Salmaan's 'I'm Game' box office dips to day 8 ₹50L
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film I'm Game is having a tough time at the box office.
After a promising start, its daily earnings have dropped sharply, with Day eight bringing in just ₹50 lakh and total India gross now at ₹27.20 crore.
The movie hasn't managed to keep up its initial buzz.
'I'm Game' outpaced by 'Hanuman Ansh'
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath and produced by Salmaan, I'm Game features big names like Antony Varghese and Mysskin in a fantasy action thriller about a gambler facing strange twists of fate.
Even with its unique storyline and star power, the film is being outperformed by Hanuman Ansh, a low-budget release without any major stars, making this slump even more noticeable.