Salmaan's 'I'm Game' nets ₹10cr India, ₹20.20cr 2-day global total
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan's new film, I'm Game, is off to a flying start, earning ₹10 crore net in India and hitting a global total of ₹20.20 crore within its first 2 days.
Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film saw especially strong support for its Malayalam version, which led the pack with high occupancy and box office numbers.
'I'm Game' Malayalam tops Day 2
On Day 2, the Malayalam release pulled in ₹3.18 crore from 1,506 shows with more than half the seats filled.
The Telugu version followed with ₹75 lakh from 669 shows (29% occupancy), while Tamil brought in ₹60 lakh and Hindi added ₹7 lakh.
With releases across four languages and thousands of shows nationwide, I'm Game is clearly making some noise at the box office.