Salman, Aamir to be 1st guests on Twinkle-Kajol's 'Two Much'
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are set to be the very first guests on Two Much, a fresh chat show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.
The premiere is expected sometime in October, promising plenty of laughs and candid stories as the two stars share their famous off-screen chemistry.
What's new about the show?
The show is shaking up the usual celebrity chat format with big-name guests like Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, plus a possible segment featuring the hosts' husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.
Prime Video India's Nikhil Madhok describes it as a first-of-its-kind format hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre.
Expect unfiltered conversations aimed at making celeb interviews feel more fun and relatable for everyone watching.