Salman, Aamir to be 1st guests on Twinkle-Kajol's 'Two Much'

What's new about the show?

The show is shaking up the usual celebrity chat format with big-name guests like Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, plus a possible segment featuring the hosts' husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

Prime Video India's Nikhil Madhok describes it as a first-of-its-kind format hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre.

Expect unfiltered conversations aimed at making celeb interviews feel more fun and relatable for everyone watching.