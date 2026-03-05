Sooraj Barjatya talks about future work with Salman Khan

Fans must wait longer for Sooraj Barjatya-Salman Khan comeback

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:58 pm Mar 05, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has addressed the speculation surrounding his next project with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In an interview with Filmfare, Barjatya said, "Nothing as of now. We have to wait for the correct time." He emphasized that any future collaboration should be based on a strong script and timing rather than nostalgia.