Fans must wait longer for Sooraj Barjatya-Salman Khan comeback
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has addressed the speculation surrounding his next project with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In an interview with Filmfare, Barjatya said, "Nothing as of now. We have to wait for the correct time." He emphasized that any future collaboration should be based on a strong script and timing rather than nostalgia.
Career highlights
Exploring Barjatya-Khan's cinematic journey together
Barjatya and Khan's partnership has been a defining feature of Hindi cinema, starting with Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and continuing with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). These films have left an indelible mark on the family-drama genre for decades.
Casting insights
Barjatya's unique approach to casting and current projects
Barjatya also revealed his unique approach to casting, where sometimes the characters choose their actors. He said that his early films were written with Khan in mind, which influenced their emotional depth and cultural significance. On the work front, Barjatya recently launched a new show called Sangamarmar while Khan is currently busy with his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.