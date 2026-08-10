'7 Dogs': Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt's Saudi thriller locks release date
What's the story
The Arabic action thriller 7 Dogs, featuring a stellar international cast, will finally be released in India on August 21. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who plays a brief yet pivotal role in the film, announced the news on social media on Sunday. The film was initially released across the Middle East earlier this year and has already broken box office records there.
Cast highlights
Khan, Dutt have special appearances in the film
Apart from Khan, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt also makes a special appearance in 7 Dogs.
The film is directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi with a screenplay by Egyptian writer Mohamed El-Dabbah.
It features music by Lorne Balfe, known for Penguins of Madagascar and Novocaine, among others.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in '7 Dogs'
7 Dogs follows the story of Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi who joins forces with Ghali Abu Dawood, a member of the 7 Dogs crime syndicate, to dismantle a powerful drug trafficking network.
The film stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz alongside international stars Monica Bellucci and Giancarlo Esposito.
Other cast members include Nasser Al Qasabi as General Nasser, Sayed Ragab as General Sabri, Tara Emad and Sandy Bella as elite Interpol agents, Menna Shalabi and Max Huang.
Future ventures
Khan's upcoming films
In addition to 7 Dogs, Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is awaiting a release date.
He also has SVC63, co-starring Nayanthara and directed by Vamshi Paidipally; it is currently under production.
It is expected to premiere on Eid 2027.