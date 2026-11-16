'Monster' teaser to release on Salman Khan's birthday?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly begun the Pune schedule for his upcoming film, Monster (working title SVC63). The 10-day shoot commenced on Sunday (November 15) and will involve key dramatic sequences. "Salman Khan and Seema Biswas are part of this Pune schedule, and the makers are shooting some intense and dramatic moments," a source told Pinkvilla.
Teaser release
'Monster' teaser likely to be released on Khan's birthday
The makers of Monster are also planning to surprise fans with a special treat.
The film's teaser is likely to be released on December 27, coinciding with Khan's 61st birthday.
The upcoming project also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, and Rahul Dev.
Production progress
Everything to know about 'Monster'
Khan is juggling Bigg Boss 20 with the action-packed schedule of Monster.
The team is in the final leg of filming, after which they will head into post-production.
The film is set to hit theaters on Eid 2027 and has about 20 days of shooting left after the Pune schedule.
It is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Meanwhile, before Monster, Khan will be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi, releasing on December 4.