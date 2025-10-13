'Sikandar' failure: Salman hits back at Murugadoss, denies indiscipline accusations

Salman Khan has hit back at director AR Murugadoss for blaming him for arriving late on the sets of Sikandar. During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19 's Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan defended his decision to work on the film and reacted to Murugadoss's scathing comments. He said, "I used to arrive on sets by 9:00pm and that created issues."

Director's comments 'My ribs were broken': Khan Special guest Ravi Gupta asked Khan to name any film he regrets. Khan named Suryavanshi and Nishchaiy and then added, "I don't regret doing any film recently. People do say it can be Sikandar, but I don't believe that. The plot was good. He added sarcastically, "Lekin kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi." "Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha."

Comments Khan's jibe at 'Madharaasi' Khan continued, "Initially, the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but later Sajid escaped. Then Murugadoss also left and made a film in South" The superstar then took a dig at Murgadoss's recent film, Madharaasi, for its lukewarm performance. "Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui bahut badi film hai...Sikandar se badi blockbuster."

Twitter Post Listen to Khan here #Latest: On the #BiggBoss19 set, Megastar #SalmanKhan finally opened up about what went wrong with Sikandar and took a strong stand against director A.R. Murugadoss - the same man who gave interviews blaming Bhai for the film's failure. 🔥 Bhai giving a reality check was much… pic.twitter.com/mPtxQQ0zKm — Er.Sohail (@BeingSohail__) October 12, 2025

Director's remarks What did Murugadoss say about Khan? Earlier, in an interview with Valaipechu Voice, Murugadoss explained the movie's failure and said, "It's not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8:00pm." "If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2:00am. They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off."