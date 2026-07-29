'Alliance': Salman to visit brother Sohail? 

A source told Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan is expected to spend an hour inside the reality show, offering Sohail much-needed encouragement after an emotional week."

The source added that the actor's visit is expected to boost his brother's morale as the competition enters a crucial phase.

Sohail and his ex-wife Sajdeh joined Alliance as wildcard contestants. While Sohail entered earlier and remains in the game, Sajdeh chose voluntary elimination recently.