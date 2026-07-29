'Alliance': Salman to visit brother Sohail?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly set to make a special appearance on the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu. The cameo comes after the emotional exit of Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, who was recently evicted from the show. According to Pinkvilla, Khan's visit is intended to uplift his brother's spirits during this challenging phase of the competition.
Details
'Salman Khan is expected to spend an hour inside'
A source told Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan is expected to spend an hour inside the reality show, offering Sohail much-needed encouragement after an emotional week."
The source added that the actor's visit is expected to boost his brother's morale as the competition enters a crucial phase.
Sohail and his ex-wife Sajdeh joined Alliance as wildcard contestants. While Sohail entered earlier and remains in the game, Sajdeh chose voluntary elimination recently.
Emotional moment
Sohail and Sajdeh's emotional moment
Sajdeh, who was married to Sohail for 24 years, requested fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to eliminate her from the show.
Tandon chose to evict her over actor Daisy Shah. During her farewell, Sohail got emotional and expressed that he didn't want her to leave as they wouldn't get to spend so much time together again.
They are parents to two sons - Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.
Contestants
More about the show 'Alliance'
Alliance, which premiered on June 26 on Amazon Prime Video, also features other contestants like Ruhee Dosani, Aly Goni, and Arslan Goni. The show streams daily at 12:00pm.
Before Sajdeh's exit, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya were evicted from the reality show.