Salman recalls how 'Dus Ka Dum' changed his 'negative' image
What's the story
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, host Salman Khan opened up about how he dealt with his overwhelming negative image years ago. He revealed that the TV show Dus Ka Dum played a crucial role in changing people's perception of him during a challenging time in his career. The superstar said that after just one episode, the controversial image he had in the media began to change.
Personal challenges
The initial hesitation and the ultimate decision
Khan recalled a time when he faced immense negativity, including court cases and relationship rumors.
He said, "Ek mere khud ke life ka ek example main aapko batata hoon. Maine Pyar Kiya, ye kaam, woh kaam... phir main television pe aaya."
During this difficult phase, he was offered Dus Ka Dum but was initially hesitant due to the ongoing negativity against him.
However, after consulting his father, Salim Khan, who advised him to be himself, he decided to go ahead.
Image transformation
The show helped people understand him beyond his films
Khan revealed that Dus Ka Dum helped people see him as a person rather than just an actor.
He compared this to how Amitabh Bachchan became associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
"In that one show they got to know who I was. Samjhe aap. Maine Pyaar Kiya bhul gaye woh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Karan Arjun," he said.
"Joh meri image bani thi media mein, that was cleared in one episode."
Career progression
Khan has hosted 'Bigg Boss' for 17 seasons
After Dus Ka Dum, Khan started hosting Bigg Boss and has successfully hosted 17 seasons of the controversial reality show.
The actor's candid interactions with contestants during Weekend Ka Vaar have been widely appreciated by fans.
Bigg Boss 20 features Mary Kom, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Mahhi Vij, and Uditi Singh, among others.