Salman recalls how 'Dus Ka Dum' changed his 'negative' image

Khan revealed that Dus Ka Dum helped people see him as a person rather than just an actor.

He compared this to how Amitabh Bachchan became associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

"In that one show they got to know who I was. Samjhe aap. Maine Pyaar Kiya bhul gaye woh, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Karan Arjun," he said.

"Joh meri image bani thi media mein, that was cleared in one episode."