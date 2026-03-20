Salman Khan planning to make Eid comeback in 2027?

Film details

Film to be 'pure commercial entertainer'

The source further added, "It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery." "Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him." "The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April." The movie will be shot across various locations in India and will also involve extensive VFX work.