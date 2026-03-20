Salman Khan planning to make Eid comeback in 2027?
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is planning to make a grand comeback on Eid with an action-packed entertainer, reported Bollywood Hungama. He is in talks with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Padilpally. A source close to the development revealed, "Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Padilpally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality."
Film details
Film to be 'pure commercial entertainer'
The source further added, "It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery." "Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him." "The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April." The movie will be shot across various locations in India and will also involve extensive VFX work.
Eid legacy
Khan's Eid connection
Khan's association with Eid has been a game-changer for several years. His films, including Wanted and Dabangg, have set new standards for box office success during this period. This year, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already stormed theaters on the occasion of Eid. Meanwhile, Khan is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi.