'Well done bro': Salman Khan lauds flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during the recent flydubai flight FZ1073 incident. The actor took to the social media platform X to express his admiration, saying, "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar."
Incident details
Co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar
Machchhar became a national hero after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him during the flydubai flight FZ1073, which was en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
Despite being seriously injured, he reportedly managed to open the cockpit door and let in passengers and crew members who overpowered the attacker.
The flight was then diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
Actor's health
Khan's upcoming films
Machchhar is currently recuperating in an Abu Dhabi hospital.
Meanwhile, Khan, last seen in Sikandar, will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The film was formerly titled Battle of Galwan.
It's directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
He also has director Vamshi Paidipally's action film opposite Nayanthara, tentatively titled SVC63, lined up for an Eid 2027 release.