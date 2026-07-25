'Bhai Tera Star...' director reveals Salman Khan's reaction to trailer
What's the story
Salman Khan recently praised Raghav Juyal for the trailer of his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film's producer-director Vivek B Agarwal said, "I do know that Salman bhai called up Raghav and congratulated him on the trailer...He was very happy with the trailer." "He told him, 'I saw your trailer twice...and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke in the end was fabulous."
Premiere plans
'We intend to celebrate the fun...'
Agarwal also revealed that they are planning a grand premiere for Bhai Tera Star Hai.
He said, "We are working on it and are also planning to invite our industry friends."
"Making this film was like one big party for us! It was a comedy, and off-screen, everyone was indulging in crazy things."
"It'll be held a day before the release, and we intend to celebrate the fun we had while making the film."
Future plans
Director on his upcoming projects
Agarwal also spoke about his future plans, saying there are several films in development.
He said, "These are ideas that I have been writing and developing for years."
"It's just that I had to take the step of producing films myself, and hence, those projects took a backseat."
Bhai Tera Star Hai will be released on July 30.
The makers recently released the track Aankhon Se Tune 2.0 from the film.