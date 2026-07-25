'Bhai Tera Star...' director reveals Salman Khan's reaction to trailer

Agarwal also revealed that they are planning a grand premiere for Bhai Tera Star Hai.

He said, "We are working on it and are also planning to invite our industry friends."

"Making this film was like one big party for us! It was a comedy, and off-screen, everyone was indulging in crazy things."

"It'll be held a day before the release, and we intend to celebrate the fun we had while making the film."