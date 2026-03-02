Salman shifts 'Galwan' shoot location to stay near father Salim

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalized in Mumbai on February 17 due to a medical emergency . The 90-year-old was placed on a ventilator after suffering a minimal brain hemorrhage. A small procedure was conducted the next day, and the hospital confirmed that he was stable and recovering. Now, it's being reported that his son-actor Salman Khan has moved the ongoing schedule of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan from Film City to Mehboob Studio to stay close to the hospital.

Location change More on the ongoing 'Battle of Galwan' shoot According to India Today, the actor is currently shooting an elaborate song sequence for the film, which is expected to be completed in a few days. The shift in location ensures that the shoot continues without any interruptions while allowing Salman to be available whenever needed. A source close to the development said, "Salman didn't want the schedule to suffer, especially with a large crew involved."

Ongoing coordination Khan is responding to treatment Those close to the family say the actor has been closely monitoring developments, coordinating between the hospital and the set. Between shots and during breaks, he is said to remain in constant touch with doctors and family members. The source further confirmed that Khan continues to remain under observation and is responding to treatment.

