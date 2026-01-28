When Salman Khan was accused of ending Arijit Singh's career
What's the story
Arijit Singh, the celebrated playback singer, has announced his retirement from playback singing. The news comes much to the dismay of Bollywood fans who were eagerly awaiting his performance in Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan. Amid this development, an old feud between Singh and Khan has resurfaced. To recall, the controversy dates back to 2014 at the Star Guild Awards when Singh reportedly offended Khan with a casual comment on stage.
The incident
What happened at the Star Guild Awards?
Singh, who had recently gained fame with his song Tum Hi Ho, was seen on stage receiving an award. He appeared tired and casually dressed after performing back-to-back shows. During his acceptance speech, he greeted the hosts, including Khan. The Bhai of Bollywood, known for his sharp wit, jokingly asked Singh, "So gaye the?" Singh smiled and replied, "Aap logon ne sula diya yaar." The audience laughed but the comment reportedly didn't sit well with Khan.
Resolution
Singh's apology in 2016
The incident led to rumors that Khan had decided to end Singh's career. Over the years, there were speculations that Khan had removed Singh's versions of songs from his films like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan. The most notable was Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan which was ultimately sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of Singh. When the issue refused to die down, Singh publicly apologized to Khan on social media in 2016.
Career update
Singh's latest song and future plans
Later, Khan recently addressed the long-standing feud on Bigg Boss 19. He clarified that the misunderstanding was his own and not Singh's fault, clarifying that they were on friendly terms now. Interestingly, Singh announced his playback exit right after his Maatrubhumi song from Khan's Battle of Galwan was released. While his future projects remain a secret, the singer will continue to perform live and work on independent music. Fans have supported Singh in this new journey.