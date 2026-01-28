When Salman Khan was accused of ending Arijit Singh's career

Arijit Singh , the celebrated playback singer, has announced his retirement from playback singing. The news comes much to the dismay of Bollywood fans who were eagerly awaiting his performance in Salman Khan 's Battle of Galwan. Amid this development, an old feud between Singh and Khan has resurfaced. To recall, the controversy dates back to 2014 at the Star Guild Awards when Singh reportedly offended Khan with a casual comment on stage.

The incident What happened at the Star Guild Awards? Singh, who had recently gained fame with his song Tum Hi Ho, was seen on stage receiving an award. He appeared tired and casually dressed after performing back-to-back shows. During his acceptance speech, he greeted the hosts, including Khan. The Bhai of Bollywood, known for his sharp wit, jokingly asked Singh, "So gaye the?" Singh smiled and replied, "Aap logon ne sula diya yaar." The audience laughed but the comment reportedly didn't sit well with Khan.

Resolution Singh's apology in 2016 The incident led to rumors that Khan had decided to end Singh's career. Over the years, there were speculations that Khan had removed Singh's versions of songs from his films like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan. The most notable was Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan which was ultimately sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan instead of Singh. When the issue refused to die down, Singh publicly apologized to Khan on social media in 2016.

Advertisement