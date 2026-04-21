Endurance drills, heavy weight sessions: How Salman trained for 'Maatrubhumi'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to wow fans with a major physical transformation in his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. The actor trained under extreme high-altitude conditions in Ladakh , "combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions," reported Hindustan Times. A source close to the production revealed that this was "one of the most grueling fitness regimens" Khan has taken on recently.

Training details Khan adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine During a 45-day shooting schedule in Ladakh, Khan adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique. This was due to the difficulty of carrying a full gym setup at high-altitude shooting locations. "Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film," said the source. It reflects "a completely new level of commitment to the role," they added.

Overcoming challenges Khan trained through multiple injuries Khan's dedication to his fitness regimen is even more impressive considering he trained through multiple injuries. The insider said, "What makes this even more incredible is that Salman is pushing through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries." "To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions... honestly, it's something only Salman Khan can pull off."

Advertisement

Film transformation From 'Battle of Galwan' to 'Maatrubhumi' The upcoming war drama has undergone a major transformation from its original title Battle of Galwan. The film was reportedly based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. However, it has now been retitled Maatrubhumi with extensive reshoots underway to align with the new direction. The film's teaser, released in December, showed Khan leading his troops against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement