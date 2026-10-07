Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' still in post-production
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is still in post-production, with the creators yet to finalize the film's cut and submit it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per Variety India, the background score of the movie is also being worked on by composer Ravi Basrur. An insider close to the development told the outlet that Basrur is currently working on the score at Octavia Studios.
Release uncertainty
'There is no clarity on the release window'
The source added, "The changes being asked for are being incorporated into the film; the final version is yet to be locked."
"The film will be sent to the CBFC for certification only post final approvals."
"There is no clarity on the release window, either. Release plans will be decided once the final cut is locked and the certification process is initiated."
Film evolution
'Maatrubhumi' was supposed to release in April
Maatrubhumi has already undergone a major transformation from its original announcement as Battle of Galwan.
The movie, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.
It was originally slated to release in theaters on April 17, 2026, but that date passed without the film hitting theaters due to changes made during its development.
Title evolution
Title change reflects film's evolution
In March, the makers changed the film's title to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace and released a new poster.
The title change reflects the film's evolution from its earlier identity as Battle of Galwan.
While the story is still based on the Galwan conflict, the new title emphasizes a broader thematic focus on war's human cost and peace.
Character changes
Climax, Khan's character arc reworked for peace message
Ahead of its CBFC screening, the film has undergone further changes, with the climax and Khan's character arc being reworked to reflect a message of peace.
The revised ending is reportedly designed to complement the movie's emphasis on reconciliation and peace rather than simply concluding on a conventional war-drama note.