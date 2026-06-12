HC asks Salman's neighbor to consider deleting defamatory posts: Explained
What's the story
The longstanding feud between Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his Panvel farmhouse neighbor, Ketan Kakkad, has taken a new turn. The Bombay High Court recently observed that social media does not give anyone the right to make defamatory posts about anybody, including public figures. The court also urged Kakkad to consider deleting his posts against Khan. The next hearing will be held on July 6, reported PTI. Here's what the feud is about.
Legal proceedings
Court's observation in the matter
Kakkad had alleged that the actor violated environmental norms and also blocked access to his property. The court, led by Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, questioned why Kakkad chose to post his grievances on social media instead of approaching the concerned authorities. The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Khan against a civil court order that refused him interim relief in a defamation suit against Kakkad.
Case details
Here's what happened in the case earlier
The defamation suit was filed by Khan in 2022 over tweets and YouTube videos related to his property dispute with Kakkad. The actor alleged that Kakkad's allegations were false, speculative, and inflammatory, intended to provoke communal sentiments. Back then, the court added that Khan could also not prove that Kakkad was referring to him in the said "defamatory" video interview he had objected to.
Counterclaims
Allegations leveled by Kakkad against Khan
Kakkad had accused Khan of being "a front for the D Gang," commenting on his religious identity and implying that he was connected to the ruling party at the central and state levels. He also leveled allegations of "child trafficking, alleging that bodies of film stars are buried in his farmhouse." In response, Khan's lawyer said, "Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination." "In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation?"