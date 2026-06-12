HC asks Salman's neighbor to consider deleting defamatory posts: Explained

Counterclaims

Allegations leveled by Kakkad against Khan

Kakkad had accused Khan of being "a front for the D Gang," commenting on his religious identity and implying that he was connected to the ruling party at the central and state levels. He also leveled allegations of "child trafficking, alleging that bodies of film stars are buried in his farmhouse." In response, Khan's lawyer said, "Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination." "In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation?"