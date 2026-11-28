'Maatrubhumi': CBFC clears Salman Khan starrer without cuts
What's the story
Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without cuts or modifications, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie, which was initially called Battle of Galwan before being renamed earlier this year, is based on the 2020 India-China conflict. It reportedly ran into trouble over its content and its references to China, at a time when diplomatic ties between the two countries are improving.
Certification process
'The film went through certain changes as...'
The film's journey to certification involved a few changes.
An industry insider revealed, "The film went through certain changes as asked by the Government of India."
"The makers made those changes and showed it to the relevant authorities."
"They okayed it, after which the film was submitted to the CBFC, as is the process."
"Since the government authorities had already given their nod, the CBFC found no reason to make any further changes."
Unusual signature
Certificate personally signed by CBFC chairman
In an unusual move, the censor certificate for Maatrubhumi has been personally signed by CBFC chairman Shashi Shekhar Vempati.
Typically, the CEO of CBFC, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, digitally signs the certificates.
This could be one of the first such instances where a censor certificate is signed by a CBFC chairman.
The film was granted a U/A 16+ rating on November 18 and has a runtime of 154 minutes and 12 seconds.
It will be released on December 4.