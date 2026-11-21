Why did Salman apologize to Shraddha for 'Maatrubhumi's release date?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set to clash at the box office with their films Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Eetha, respectively. The two movies are scheduled for a December 4 release. Speaking at an ABP News event, Khan said he didn't intend for this clash.
Unplanned overlap
'I feel really, really bad about it'
Khan expressed his regret, saying, "So, when we announced the 4th, I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December."
"I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha."
He revealed, "I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'"
Twitter Post
See Khan's statement here
LATEST: #SalmanKhan talking about #Eetha and #ShradhhaKapoor— 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚊𝚢𝚊 (@beingSanii) November 20, 2026
When I announced I didn't know her film is coming, I've talked to her, she said sir there is space for both of our films, I've seen her growing, go and watch eetha
Most selfless actor ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan | #SVC63pic.twitter.com/oYZqQ3upeA
Positive exchange
Here's how Kapoor reacted to Khan's apology
Khan shared that Kapoor was understanding and suggested there was enough room for both films.
He quoted her as saying, "No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come."
Khan responded, "Very good, I'm happy."
He also expressed his support for Eetha, saying, "I do think that everyone should go and see that film."
Film details
More about 'Maatrubhumi' and 'Eetha'
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is a patriotic drama starring Khan and Chitrangda Singh.
Eetha, on the other hand, is a biopic of legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, it stars Kapoor along with Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.