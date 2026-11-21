Khan expressed his regret, saying, "So, when we announced the 4th, I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December."

"I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha."

He revealed, "I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'"