Salman Khan's 'Monster' bags ₹100 crore distribution deal with PVRInox
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has reportedly bagged a massive distribution deal with PVRInox. The cinema chain has acquired the all-India distribution rights for a whopping ₹100 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source told the outlet, "This is a huge deal in the modern theatrical world, where distributors are (increasingly) putting in big (money) on acquisitions."
Source reaction
'Confident of making big profits from 'Monster'
The insider added, "The deal structure is a refundable advance, but the leading giant in exhibition is confident of making big profits from Monster."
About the visuals of the film, the source confirmed that they will be monstrous.
The source said, "Salman Khan has multiple looks in the film, and PVRInox is confident that the film will draw audiences in a big way."
Film details
More about 'Monster'
Meanwhile, the distributor is expected to go wide with its theatrical rollout over the Eid 2027 weekend.
The film also stars Nayanthara and Arvind Swamy.
It is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Paidipally and is currently in the shooting stage, with the makers scheduled to begin an overseas leg in October.